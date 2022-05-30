Nigerian talent manager and public relations expert, Adenekan Mayowa has averred that the Nigerian permanent voters’ card should be a criteria for a relationship.

The public affairs commentator made this known in a tweet he shared on his verified Twitter page.

According to him: “PVC should be a criteria for a relationship, if your toaster or Partner doesn’t have PVC; just refuse to Date or walk out of the relationship”.

His statement has garnered a different reactions on social media.

In the same vein, the digital marketing strategist has also urged young Nigerians to play active roles in the forthcoming 2023 elections, saying young Nigerians must change the narrative.

“Young Nigerians cannot afford to show apathy towards the 2023 elections. We must actively participate and change the narrative. No one will change our nation for us. We must take our anger beyond social media and be active participants. Nigeria belongs to us, not the politicians”.

