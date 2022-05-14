The Lagos State Police Command said that the publication, with the caption “Girl captured in viral sex video with dog dies of Infection”, is fake.

The Command’s Spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, disclosed the fake news in a statement on Friday in Lagos.

“The attention of the Lagos State Police Command has been drawn to this publication which, dated May 10, 2022, and credited to one Kayode Ajiboye of Independent Newspapers.

“As this borders on an ongoing police investigation, the Command reached out to the author of this article for information that would help the police conclude close and the investigation.

“Shockingly, however, the author claimed he could not verify the story but simply lifted it from an online blog.

“The author did not also credit the original source (plagiarism) of the news in consonance with simple ethics of journalism.

“He also made no attempt to fact-check the news, thereby making himself susceptible to the spreading of fake news, especially knowing how critical and sensitive the facts in the issue were.”

According to him, available facts suggests that the author is in cahoot with the wanted suspect to help her evade justice, which in itself is a criminal offence.

“It is the duty of every Nigerian to support the police in any ongoing investigation, it is criminal to publish false information with intent to mislead the public.

“It is equally criminal to subvert criminal investigation and obstruct police officers in the discharge of their duties.”

The spokesperson says in line with its stance on transparency, the Command brings update to Nigerians and gives assurances that the ongoing investigation has been re-focused appropriately.

He said that the Command encourages anyone with useful information on the matter to make same available to the police using any of their available communication channels.

