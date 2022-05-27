By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Health Facility Monitoring and Accreditation Agency, HEFAMAA, has released a template for investigating complaints from members of the public and health Public health: HEFAMAA releases investigation process on petitions to facilitate justice and the protection of public health.

The Executive Secretary of the Agency, Dr Abiola Idowu, who stated this in Alausa, Ikeja explained that the template would educate the public on the process of registering their grievances with the agency for prompt actions.

Idowu added that presently, the rate at which the agency is receiving complaints against healthcare providers has reduced to about two or three in a month compared to the higher rates in the previous years.

She said, “This can be attributed to the regular monitoring visits to health facilities by the agency which has encouraged a lot of the health facilities operating in the state to register with the Agency.

Dr. dowu however stressed that petitions or complaints belonging to special categories which require urgent intervention by the agency may not necessarily be investigated by following the steps.

“Petitions or complaints belonging to special categories that require urgent intervention by the Agency may not necessarily be investigated by following the steps. The Agency may follow other steps so as to ensure speedy investigation of the issues or allegations to facilitate justice and the protection of public health,” she explained.

The Executive Secretary thus highlighted the following as the steps that the Agency will adhere to in addressing the complaints or issues brought forth: Receipt of petitions from individuals, families, Health Facilities, members of the public etcetera, nottification of Petitioner to acknowledge receipt of petition and assurance that investigation is in progress, letter is written to the Health Facility for its response to the petition, visit to Health Facility for preliminary investigation and monitoring, request for a Case Summary Report from the Health Facility as well as a copy of the Case Notes, relevant Protocols, Records etcetera during the visit.

Others include: Meeting with the Petitioner to gather more facts and to clarify certain aspects of the petition requiring clarification, Meeting with the Health Facility against which the petition was written, meetings with the two parties (if necessary), engagement of the relevant consultant to assist with the conduction of the investigation (if required),Communication of the outcome of the investigation to the Health Facility in form of a Warning letter, Reprimand Letter, Sanction Letter, downgrading, closure of facility among others, and Implementation of recommended sanctions suchvdowngrading, closure of the facility, reporting of health worker to the relevant regulatory council or body, Follow-up to ensure recommended corrections of infractions are implemented.