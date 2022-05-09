The Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate, PTAD, has directed Defined Benefit Scheme, DBS, pensioners yet to receive their April monthly pension, to send their complaints to its office.

PTAD, on its official Twitter account on Wednesday, said that DBS pensioners who had not received their pension by the end of the week, to send a complaint, including name and bank account to [email protected]

“It has come to our attention that some pensioners with their accounts domiciled in First Bank and Guaranty Trust Bank PLC, have not received their April MP (Military Pension).

“PTAD has finalised pension payment for all DBS pensioners, the delay to receive April MP is due to the closure of the payment gateway.

“We have been assured this will be opened today and affected pensioners will receive their pension payments,” PTAD said on its Twitter handle.