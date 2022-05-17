Ibrahim Magu

lAppoints Ogbonnaya Amadi, Bala Senchi as DIG

l17 others promoted CPs



By Kingsley Omonobi

Abuja—The Police Service Commission, PSC, has confirmed the promotion of former acting Chairman, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, as an Assistant Inspector-General of Police, with five others.



Magu, who is proceeding on retirement, is the most senior in the CP cadre and missed the last two promotions after returning to the Police from the EFCC.



This is even as PSC confirmed the promotion of Mr. John Ogbonnaya Amadi as a Deputy Inspector-General of Police, to take over from late DIG Joseph Egbunike who represented South-East in the Police management team. Also promoted DIG is Zana Senchi.



The other Commissioners of Police promoted to AIG are Abraham Egong Ayim, Okunlola Kola Kamaldeen, Andrew Amieengheme, Akeera Mohammed Younous, Celestine Amechi Elumelu, Ngozi Vivian Onadeko and Danladi Bitrus Lalas (Airwing).



A statement by Ikechukwu Ani, head of Press and Public Relations said 23 Deputy Commissioners of Police were promoted to Commissioners of Police.



The Commission also approved the promotion of 23 Deputy Commissioners to the next rank of Commissioners of Police; 31 Assistant Commissioners to Deputy Commissioners of Police.



The statement said: “The 15th Plenary Meeting, which began on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 was presided over by Alhaji Musiliu Smith, Chairman of the commission and former Inspector General of Police. DIG Amadi also approved the promotion of 31 Assistant Commissioners of Police to DCPs, and 63 Chief Superintendents of Police to Assistant Commissioners of Police.

“Other decisions taken by the commission at the plenary were the promotion of 57 Superintendents of Police earlier skipped when their mates were promoted to the next rank of Chief Superintendents.



“Other categories of Superintendents of Police such as the Administrative Staff College of Nigeria, Course 4, Inspectors Course 37 and regular ASP’s course 25 and 26 were also promoted to Chief Superintendents having met established requirements.



“The Commission also promoted 1698 Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASP) to Deputy Superintendents of Police, 6119 Inspectors who attended the recent Departmental Selection Board (DSB) were promoted to ASP11 while 1965 ASP11 were confirmed ASPs.



“The commission also approved the conversion of 19 engineers from General Duty to Specialists and upgraded to the rank of Deputy Superintendents of Police, which is the statutory entry level for Pilots and Aircraft maintenance engineers in line with Aviation scheme of service.



“The commission re-confirmed its earlier approval for the rectification and harmonisation of promotion date and proper placement of eight Chief Superintendents of Police and subsequently promoted them to the rank of Assistant Commissioners of Police.



“The commission also approved the promotion of another set of 55 CSPs to ACPs.

“Two Superintendents of Police skipped in the earlier promotion were promoted to the next rank of Chief Superintendents of Police.“