By Solomon Nwoke

The Prudent Energy Handball Premier League continued at the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja yesterday as Rima Queens, Defenders Babes and Benue Queens recorded victories.

Rima Queens, who are currently second on the log in the female category, had to dig deep to beat former champions, Adorable Angels 24-23 in a match that could have gone either way. The defeat is the fifth for the Angels who seems to be in disarray in the first phase of this year’s league.

In another game, Benue Queens defeated Plateau Peacocks 23-21 in a keenly contested affair. The game brought out the best in both teams as they battled hard for a win to better their standing on the log. But it was the Queens who did enough to win the game.

Seasider Babes of Lagos are finding the going tough in the league as they lost to Defender Babes 27-36. The Lagos team are also struggling in this competition and will be hoping to do enough and better their standing before the second phase of the league, which comes up later this year.

It was an off day for Bendel Dynamos as they walk over Kada Queens to get the maximum two points and 10 goals.

In the male category, Rima Strikers lost to Safety Shooters 20-35, Police Machine narrowly defeated Benue Buffalos 17-16, while D-Defenders beat Owena Kings 35-27 as Niger United defeated Tojemarine by 29-23

Kano Pillars’ coach, Solomon Yola said that the aim is for his team to retain the league title, noting that all the matches will be taken seriously.