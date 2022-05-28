An action between Rima Strikers and Benue Buffaloes at Prudent Energy Handball Premier League in Abuja.

By Solomon Nwoke

The camp of the Sokoto Rima male and female handball teams have been in joyous celebration after both teams won their matches yesterday in the ongoing Prudent Energy Handball Premier League at the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja.

The male team, Rima Strikers have not been having it smooth in the tournament as they were seated on the 7th position before their Sixth game yesterday against Benue Buffaloes which ended 29-25 in their favour.

Rima Strikers with their victory yesterday have improved their position to Fourth with +15goal difference and 13 points. So far they have won three and lost three matches apiece.

On the other hand their female counterparts, the Rima Queens defeated De Defenders Babes by 25-22 to maintain their second place in the female log behind the female defending champions, Safety Babes.

They have won four matches out of five played, drew one and having +8 goal difference and 14 points.

Speaking yesterday, the Rima Strikers coach, Obi Fidelis was hopeful being among the first six finishers in the first phase of the league.

He said, “it has not been easy. First round of this is always difficult, everybody’s working hard to stay in the league. No team is a weak team. We have won and lost three matches, we also lost three of our key players who went back to their former clubs. We also bought two players who are yet to fully blend with rest of players.

” We are well motivated in terms of our welfare, so hopefully, we’re hopeful of being among the first six teams to qualify the second phase of the league. We have five matches to go in this phase and I am sure we’ll scale through “.

In other matches played yesterday, Police Machine lost 25-36 to Confluence Stars as Lagos Seasiders thrashed Owena Kings by 43-29 while Kada Stars were walked over by Tojemarine by 0-10.