An action from the Handball venue in Abuja

By Solomon Nwoke

The male title in this year’s first phase of the ongoing Prudent Energy Handball Premier league at the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja is in strong contention as the three giants in the category; Kano Pillars, Safety Shooters of Abuja and Niger United of Minna are running head-to-head in the tournament after five games.

Of all the three teams, Kano Pillars are sitting comfortably on the log with 170 goals with 15 points while Niger United usurped Safety Shooters to occupy the second position with the second place with 138 goals with same 15 points as Safety Shooters occupied the third position with 132 goals equally with 15 points so far.

Speaking shortly after me their game against their arch rivals, Rima Strikers of Sokoto, Coach of the Kano.Pillars, Solomon Yola gave his boys a pat on the back for being able to wither the storm from their staunch rivals by 40 – 32 saying, “we had to put extra effort to subdue Rima Strikers because they are a force to reckon with on this game, but when we started leading them 10 – 0 in the first half and they were not giving the serious challenge we expected from them, I had to pull out the strong players to field the younger ones to horne their skills and they went on full throttle. I give God all the glory”.

He added that having settled scores with their arch rivals, the coast is now clear for the his team to cruise home and dry in the first phase of the championship.

In other results of the matches played yesterday, Niger United thrashed Owena Kings of Ondo by 29-14 just as the Safety Shooters defeated Police Machine by 25-18. De Defenders were defenceless as they fell 21-24 to Tone Marine.

In the female category, the former African Champions, the Grasshoppers of Owerri had a smooth ride as they walked over Kada Queens of Kaduna by 10-0.