By Solomon Nwoke

Kano Pillars Handball Club is leaving no stone unturned in their quest to remain atop of the first phase of the ongoing Prudent Energy Handball Premier League at the Moshood Abiola Stadium Abuja.

Since the commencement of the league last Monday, the team has been in a ‘killer mood’ as they keep on demolishing any team that comes their way with wide margins.

The Nigerian Flag-bearers at the recently concluded African Club Winners tournament in Niger Republic have won all seven matches played so far in the league with their latest victim yesterday, being the Confluence Stars of Lokoja. The encounter between the two ended 40-29 in Pillars’ favour.

Bristling from their big win yesterday, Coach of the Kano.Pillars, Solomon Yola gave his boys a pat on the back for showing their stuff.

He attributed their spectacular feat to hard work and good motivation.

He said, “we are putting extra effort in our form from the African tournament. Our plan is to continue winning to finish first in this phase of the league so that the second phase will be easy for us”.

Also an elated Technical Director of the Handball Federation of Nigeria (HFN), Bala Mohammed said that the teams have improved greatly due to better coaching technique, while the referees have taken officiating to a higher level.

He stated that it has also been a competition of underdogs as shocking results have been recorded in the competition. He said the presence of referees from Morocco and Gabon through the efforts of the Confederation of African Handball (CAHB) has also helped improve the league this year.

He also commended the sponsors, Prudent Energy for backing the league, noting that the collaboration between HFN and sponsors have taken the league to a new height.

In other matches played yesterday, Lagos Seasiders drew with Police Machine 31-31 as Benue Buffaloes succumbed to Safety Shooters 26-34 while Niger United mauled De Defenders by 34- 19 and Sokoto Rima Strikers defeated TojeMarine Academy by 31-30.