By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

Travellers along the Kaduna-Abuja-Lokoja highway were stranded on Friday following a protest by residents of Gwagwalada Area Council of the nation’s capital.

It was gathered that the resident blocked the Gwagwalada-Giri stretch of the 348km highway, causing heavy gridlock.

The FCT Sector Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Mr. Ochi Oga, confirmed the incident to Saturday Vanguard, saying the FRSC operatives on the ground worked in concert with other security operatives to ensure the road was made free for motorists.

“I received the report from my teams on that axis that the road was blocked. So, we worked with the army and the police to dispersed the protesters,” he said.

Meanwhile, the aggrieved residents were protesting the tenure elongation of the six incumbent Area Council Chairmen by the FCT Minister, Mallam Muhammad Musa Bello, who also suspended the inauguration of the newly council executives.

A resident of the area, who gave his name as Aliyu Sani Mohammed, the protesters burnt tyres to make bonfires on the expressway and while calling for the immediate swearing-in of the six elected chairmen, an event earlier scheduled for today.

Saturday Vanguard learnt that the incumbent chairmen were meant to vacate office on Thursday after three years in the position.

But based on the ruling of a Federal High court owing to the recently signed Electoral Act 2022, their tenures in office were extended to four years.