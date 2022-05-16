John Alechenu, Abuja

Supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the Federal Capital Territory, stormed the National Headquarters, in Abuja, on Monday to protest an alleged plot to deny Prince Taribo Williams access to delegates.

Spokesman for the protesters, MR. Henry Edward, who spoke to reporters during the protest said a Senatorial aspirant (name withheld), was trying to muscle everyone else out of the race by denying them access to delegates.

Edward said, “Against the party’s believe in fairness, equity and justice; the party at the state level has placed an embargo on the 62 political wards and the six area councils of the FCT prohibiting party executives and delegates from having any interface with Prince Taribo Williams. As we speak right now, statutory delegates.”

He threatened that the aspirant and his supporters would be left with no option but to seek redress in court if the National Working Committee does not intervene.