The Founder of Shiloh Word Chapel, Prophet I.O Samuel, has called on Nigerians to practice true love among one another despite the diverse religion in the country.

In a viral video of his message, he further showed why true love must be practiced.

The cleric who was captured at the IDP camp where he went to give food items and cash to the needy on Monday;

“This is what the world is expecting from all of us irrespective of our religion. Nigeria let love lead.

“At a time like this, Jesus Christ expects true Christians to show love more and know that killings, hatred, division, and all kinds of wickedness are products of unforgiveness.

“This nation, Nigeria is suffering from unstoppable unforgiveness and pains of the past with this we are stuck as a people, we cannot grow more or improve on anything. Even our national prayers end up in frustration because we are full Of anger, disunity, and condemnations of ourselves.

“Everyone has a problem of offense from the local level to the federal level and also worship places this Is a big trap to ignore the poor, the lame, displaced kids to die in sickness, cold, and hunger. May God help us all In Jesus’ name Amen.

“I challenge all to draw back the sword of anger and look at a peaceful future with a great restoration for our nation. Nigeria will rise again in unity says the lord.”

Watch the video of Prophet Samuel below: