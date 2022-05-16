By Prince Ejeh Josh, Esq

It’s already a new dawn for humankind with the end of the tunnel showing signal of light and beaming with a radiating hope. Even when our society tends to present the dark side of man through primitive alienation of the downtrodden from the basics of existence and common good, the same society has also presented the good side of the coin; people whose presence means comfort, hope and blessing for humanity.

In one of his works, the 19th century Russian author, Nikolayevich Tolstoy, regarded as one of the greatest writers of all time, appreciating the fundamental value and role every existence should play, submitted that, the sole meaning of life is to serve humanity. And the question, probably arising from a dispassionate premise, is; how does someone serve humanity or what does it mean to serve humanity?

An apt explanation attempting the answer was unambiguously given by the American attorney and author of, The Light in the Heart. According to him, we should be able “to be the reason someone smiles. The reason someone feels loved and believes in the goodness in people”. His answer was terse but burdened by exacting baggage of moral obligations precariously hanging on the shower of each man. It’s a call that the world can be the most beautiful place when we play our parts, either collectively or individually. It’s a world of possibility where human beings can live their full potential, operate in their positive tendencies.

Sadly, the world today is filled with the holocausts of primitive accumulation, commodification and subjugation of the common man, with a designed abandonment to what the North African psychiatrist, Frantz Fanon, called “Wretched of the Earth.” The history of humanity is bleak and often told in the most terrific, gothic and phantomatic style characterized by what Thomas Hobbes sobriquets, State of Nature. In this state of nature are the leviathans bereft of infinitesimal cent of empathy and sympathy for their fellows. This leads to prevalence of hunger, frustration, destitution, depravation, crimes, deaths resulting from poverty, etc. However, chilling as this imagery is portrayed, in the midst of the putrefaction and near collapse of our social systems are the very few people heralding hope, rejuvenating and spreading the message of love taught by our Lord Jesus Christ.

This brings to fore, the ceaseless efforts of a young, charismatic and innovative academic, holding a professorial chair at the prestigious Enugu State University of Science and Technology, Professor Uche Ugwuanyi. He is one of those who believes that changing the cause of humanity and charting a new path for the regeneration and restoration of the glory of humanity must not end in papers or talking alone, but backed up with action and sweat by those privileged in the society by taking the pain to reach out to those already trapped in despondency, lack and social construct of dehumanisation.

Prof. Uche has come along way with impressive track of championing the struggle for a better world for people around him. He is never satisfied until the people crossing his path find a front for physical, psychological and financial satisfactions. His insatiable quest on what to do to put smiles in the faces of his people, give humanity the reason to live a fulfilled life and let humanity see the core meaning of “goodness” in their fellow human beings have been his defining moment. The beat is; wherever one finds oneself, one should create and recreate a just and better environment for the common good of humanity. Prof. Uche is simply doing that.

Until recently, professional accountants mostly domiciled in the Southeast zone had been facing challenges of travelling outside their work places and outside the zone to enroll for the Association of National Accountants of Nigeria’s examinations. This had really created hardship for them in terms of temporarily relieving themselves of their jobs, accommodation, travelling, feeding and other costs while away. But like the ex machina, Prof. Uche came into the picture, pushed relentlessly for the people, and got approval for a new centre in the state. This is a huge relief and celebratory intervention many never saw coming. He did it without flaunting it. He did it without pride. He did it for the prosperity of humanity. He did it to ease the plights and sweat of his people. His professorial qualification didn’t end in papers. He has shown advanced shift in paradigms and how to go about it.

Being a bridge builder and a link connecting different strata and the youth demography, Prof. Uche has wiped tears from a good number of jobless youths through mentorship and role-modeling. He would connect them to the right channels, encourage them on the best steps that would earn them entrepreneurial sufficiency and capacity building. His is a mission dedicated to human capital development and human growth. Many have drawn inspiration from him and now spreading that goodwill to other people. It’s a chain of infectious gratitude extended to others.

Not showing symptoms of exhaustion from the great works already done or basking in euphoric glory of accomplishment, the erudite Professor of accountancy and multi-talented consultant in topnotch accounting firms, both within and outside Nigeria, has made many homes for himself in his efforts to serve humanity and fulfil the reason for his creation. Prof. Uche is such a personality that frequents old people’s homes, less-privileged, orphanages, hospitals, etcetera, to give back to the society and make sure everyone is happy. Even as he celebrates yet another year, his positive impacts on the lives of the people will not be forgotten in a hurry as he keeps pushing, speaking and fighting for a world where all mankind can fulfill their destiny. A world of renewed faith in humanity indeed is being driven to a new trajectory.

To the people’s Professor and friend to those at the world’s extreme, I celebrate you today as I will always. May the Almighty God continue to bless you with good health and protect you as you go about preaching love, hope, happiness and peace through your admirable acts and enviable steps. Congratulations and Happy Birthday, Sir.

Prince Ejeh Josh, Esq, writes from Enugu.

[email protected]