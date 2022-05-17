Minister for Communications and Digital Economy, Prof. Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami has commended the donation of medical equipment to the Federal Teaching Hospital Gombe state by the MTN Foundation.

Pantami gave the commendation in Gombe state on Friday, May 13, 2022 during the Foundation’s commissioning and handover ceremony held at the Federal Teaching Hospital, Gombe state.

In his special address, the minister referred to the initiative as a corporate social initiative that complements the efforts of the government. According to him, the Foundation has shown commitment to improving communities through its various Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives. He said, “Initiatives like this are not just beneficial to the recipients but also to the donors. As you know, MTN is the number one most successful company in the telecommunications sector in Nigeria.”

“We are thankful to the MTN Foundation for providing this intervention to the Federal

Teaching Hospital Gombe State, and we encourage every other organisation to emulate

them and complement the efforts of government through Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives,” he concluded.

Also present at the event was the Deputy Governor of Gombe state, Manasseh Daniel Jatau. He commended MTN Foundation’s intervention in the state’s Federal Teaching Hospital, especially at this time when there is a population surge from neighbouring states.

The MTN Foundation donated medical equipment worth over N100 million to the Federal Teaching Hospital in Gombe state. The medical equipment include two complete sets of dental chairs to assist the dentist in performing examinations, extractions, and oral surgeries; two gynaecology endoscopy operation sets to easily view the outside of the uterus, ovaries, fallopian tubes and aid in completing surgery within an hour; and an ENT(Ear, Nose and throat) console workstation with treatment accessories unit to aid proper examination and treatment of ear, nose and throat patients.