(L-R) Barr. Okosun Asemota, Mrs Onikepo-Bankole, Mr Anthony Ogunlela and Mr Taiwo Jobi

The National Association of Seadogs (Pyrates Confraternity), Zanas Deck in Lagos has urged the Federal government to prioritize the educational sector, noting that the ongoing strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities is exposing children to temptations from innumerable social vices.

Speaking during the annual Feast of Barracuda(FOB), organised by Zanas Deck, an educationist, Mrs. Temilola Onikepo-Bankole, stressed the importance of education as “a tool that breaks down all barriers” in charting a more progressive world.

Onikepo-Bankole stated this in her keynote address at the annual Feast (FOB), organised with the theme ‘‘Is Education A Myth?’’

The Feast of Barracuda is an annual ceremony held by member Decks of the National Association of Seadogs during which some of the contemporary socio-political or economic issues militating against the attainment of an egalitarian society are dissected with a view to proffering practical solutions to them.

According to the guest speaker, “education is the process of facilitating learning, or the acquisition of knowledge, skills, values, morals, beliefs, habits, and personal development. Educational methods include teaching, training, storytelling, discussion and directed research”.

She thanked the association for selecting the theme for the event which recognises the importance of education in the birthing of a truly progressive Nigeria. She emphasized the crucial role education plays in the growth and development of any society.

The seasoned education administrator, teacher, and resource manager listed some of the numerous benefits of education including helping individuals get exposure to new ideas and concepts that can be deployed to appreciate their external and internal environments, being a veritable tool that breaks down all barriers, and forming an integral part of the foundation of all progress and growth, both as individuals and societies.

In his opening remarks, Capoon of Zanas Deck, Mr Anthony Ogunlela stated that the choice of the theme was “against the backdrop of the prevailing distressing reality in the country’s education sector involving major stakeholders including the government, school authorities, parents and students”. He bemoaned the ongoing strike action by the Academic Staff Union of Universities which he said has kept students “idling away at home, exposed to temptations from innumerable social vices”. He also lamented what he described as Nigeria’s “unenviable reputation of being the country with the highest number of out-of-school children in the world”, even as he urged the members of the association and other invited guests to endeavor to take home the invaluable lessons from the topic of discussion, for the overall betterment of society.

Also speaking at the event, the Capoon of the National Association of Seadogs, Mr. Abiola Owoaje, who was represented by the Capoon of Panama Deck, Barrister Okosun Asemota, expressed his satisfaction with how the Feast of Barracuda has continued to provide a platform for rigorous discourses for the betterment of society. He thanked Zanas Deck for their efforts at ensuring a successful and hugely beneficial event.