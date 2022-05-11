The National Association of Seadogs (Pyrates Confraternity), Zana deck has urged the Federal government to prioritize the educational sector, noting that the ongoing strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities is exposing

our children to temptations from innumerable social vices.

They said Nigeria has the highest number of out-of-school children in the world.

President of Zana deck, Mr. Anthony Ogunlela, during the 2022 feast of barracuda celebration, said “in line with the traditions of our Confraternity, the Feast of Barracuda provides us with a unique opportunity to reflect on identified ills militating against the attainment of a just and egalitarian society, and to proffer solutions towards fighting them.

“This year, we have chosen to reflect on the topic “Is Education A Myth?” This is against the backdrop of the prevailing distressing reality in the country’s education sector involving major stakeholders including the government, school authorities, parents, and students.

“To guide us on this all-important topic is a seasoned educationist and resource person, whose decades of hands-on experience in the education sector make her a veritable authority on today’s subject matter. Our guest speaker is none other than Mrs. Temilola Onikepo-Bankole.

“Therefore, as we merry and celebrate, let us also endeavor to take home the invaluable lessons from the topic of discussion, for the betterment of our society. Once again, you are all welcome. And enjoy yourself”.