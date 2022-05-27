By Dapo Akinrefon

Members of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Somolu area of Lagos State, on Friday, faulted an alleged plot to impose a candidate for the Somolu Constituency 1 seat in the state House of Assembly.

The APC members, who made this allegation at the Somolu Local Government Secretariat, the venue of the primary election, further alleged that the leadership of the party planned to impose one Abiodun Orekoya on the Constituents.

They claimed that Orekoya, who is allegedly the governor’s cousin, presently serves as Commissioner 1 in the state Local Government Service Commission, and has refused to resign from the position despite wanting to contest for the Assembly seat.

Speaking with newsmen at the venue of the primary election, a youth leader in the local government, Oluwatobi Agbonton said: “We have been here since 8am and they have refused to allow us carry on with the election and we have heard that the governor and chairman of Somolu LGA, Dullar, have concluded plans to impose Orekoya.

“We are not going to allow any form of imposition from both Governor Sanwo-Olu and Dullar because in Somolu Constituency 1, we have our preferred candidate, who is Remi Ogbara and he is choice of every APC member in Somolu Constituency 1. They should allow a free and fair process and not impose the governor’s cousin on us.”

Also speaking on behalf of United Voices of Somolu, Mrs. Olaide Oke, called on the national leader of the party, Bola Tinubu to quickly wade into the matter and not allow the will of few individuals to prevail over the majority.

Mrs Oke said: “We are calling on our leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu to call Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and protégés in Somolu to order. Any attempt to subvert the popular will of the majority will be met with stiff resistance.

“The good people of Somolu Constituency 1 are demanding that a young and fresh blood be allowed to replace Honourable Olowo Rotimi who is currently serving in his fourth term in the House, and that young vibrant person is Aderemi Ogbara.

“Ogbara remains the young face of Somolu people to clinch the seat. That is why we have been here since morning to participate in the primaries but they want to impose another person on us but we won’t accept.

“We are not going to allow Dullar and the governor to have their way by standing against the wishes of the progressives and majority. That charade cannot continue, the United Voices of Somolu unequivocally and categorical demand the declaration of Aderemi Ogbara as our party flag bearer for Somolu Constituency 1 seat without any delay.

“Any attempt by Governor Sanwo-Olu to change the narrative by imposing his cousin, will spell doom for the APC in Somolu as a whole.”