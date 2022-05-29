By Miftaudeen Raji

Former Vice President Abubakar Atiku has expressed gratitude to the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, members and Nigerians, following his emergence as the presidential candidate of the party in the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

Atiku had polled 371 votes to beat his co-contenders to the presidential ticket at the PDP’s primaries in Abuja on Saturday.

The Turaki of Adamawa said a tweet shortly after he was declared winner of the primary, “Today, the battle to rebuild and unite our great country moves forward.

I’m honoured to be named the @OfficialPDPNig candidate.”

He added, “I look forward to speaking with Nigerians across the country, taking the message of hope and unity as we build one future for one people. – AA #OneNigeria.”

In a keenly contested presidential primary, presidential aspirant and governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike finished second with 237 votes.

A former President of the Senator, Bukola Saraki trailed Wike with 70 votes

Other aspirants in the race include Governor of Akwa Ibom Udom Emmanuel with 38 votes;

Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed with 20 votes; a former President of the Senate, Anyim Pius with 14votes, while Olivia Tariela had just 1 vote.

Recall that the ruling All Progressives Congress had postponed its presidential primary election to June 6th through 8th, following the extension of deadlines for parties primaries by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.