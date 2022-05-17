By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HARCOURT— Nigeria Medical Association, NMA, has decried the death of Primary Healthcare System in the country, noting that it portends danger to the healthcare delivery.



NMA also vowed to mobilise its patients in the forthcoming elections to vote against candidates who do not have clear roadmap on improving the healthcare system of the country.



President of the association, Dr. Innocent Ujah, spoke in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, at a media chat ahead of the 62nd NMA’s Annual and General Conference and Delegates Meeting holding from May 15 to 21 in Rivers State.



Speaking, Ujah noted that the primary health care system is moribund, adding that leaders of the country ought to be strategic inreviving it.



He said: “We must be very strategic, the government must stepup its games to rescue the Nigeria health system otherwise it is a total collapse. I have always said that the primary healthcare system is dead, I am yet to be controverted.



“Primary Healthcare System is dead. If you go to any primary health facility, what will you see, grains and harvested yam produce and the officers come on the last day of the month to receive their salaries. I don’t know what happens in Port Harcourt. Primary Healthcare facilities are not functioning. The buildings are there but buildings don’t make anything.



Ujah said they were tired of empty promises, noting that the association would work against any candidate that does not have a clear blue print on improving the healthcare system.

“The political climate is very hot now, we are saying all politicians that are coming, the presidential aspirants that will become candidates, governorship, senate, must define clearly what roles they will play in the health sector, otherwise, we may be forced to mobilise our patients and their spouse to vote against anybody who will not take health seriously,” he said.



He noted some of the reasons for doctors leaving Nigeria include poor remuneration, insecurity, inadequate working facilities and poor welfare.