By Akpokona Omafuaire

DAUGHTER of former Delta State Governor, Orode Meyiwa Uduaghan has sent a heart touching message to her opponent and delegates after losing the primary election, she also made her commitment to a better Warri North constituency.

Uduaghan call on the winner to ensure a robust and better representation of the people.

According to her, “I want to thank everyone who has offered support since I declared my intention to represent Warri North constituency at the Delta State House of Assembly under the People’s Democratic Party.

“The journey was not without its challenges, we fought well and hard and your immense support served to strengthen the conviction for what was possible.

“I would also like to congratulate Honorable Alfred Martins on his victory at the PDP primaries. Our conviction is that service is a privilege, and we will hold you to the highest standards of this privilege ceded to you today by the party. We entrust to you again the vision for a greater Warri North and beseech you to serve our people dutifully as you vie for your second term.

“I thank my incredible campaign team for working tirelessly towards our #greaterwarrinorth agenda. You made history and served notice that systemic predispositions could be shaken in Delta state. This is only the beginning.

“There is no political title as important as the title of citizen, and our political choices must match our aspirations. I therefore call on all well-meaning Nigerians to participate actively in the electoral process come 2023.

“I remain committed to serving the people of Warri North, Delta state and Nigeria in my own capacity.

“God bless Nigeria, God bless Delta state, and God bless the great people of Warri North. A Greater Warri North begins now. We have only just begun.” She added.