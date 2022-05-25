Hon. Emmannuel Oghene Egoh, of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has emerged candidate for Amuwo-Odofin Federal Constituency.

The party returning officer Mr Yahaya Saminu made this known at end of the party’s primary election in Amuwo-Odofin on Monday.

The result of the primaries shows that Mr Ejike A. Metu pulled 06votes, Barr. Dorathy had NIL vote, Mr Akeem Raji also had NIL vote, Mr Pascal Nwankwo scored 7votes, Mr Aliasau Azeez had NIL vote while Hon. Oghene Egoh pulled 20votes to clinch the party ticket/candidate for Amuwo-Odofin Federal Constituency.

“I hereby pronounce by the power vested on me to declare Hon.Emmanuel Oghene Egoh as the winner for the primary election held in Amuwo-Odofin Federal Constituency.

“Hence, he is now the candidate for the Amuwo-Odofin Federal Constituency for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) having scored the highest number of votes.”

Also, the returning officer Mr Yahaya Saminu declared Mr Alaba Davies as the winner of the just conducted primary election for the Lagos State House of Assembly Amuwo-Odofin Constituency 01.

Alaba Davies pulled 7votes to emerge as the winner as against 4votes for Mr Adedayo Adesoye while Mr Simeon Olasunkanmi scored 2votes.

Furthermore, Mr Afeez Oluwa had 14votes to clinch the ticket as the candidate of PDP contesting for the Lagos House of Assembly to represent Amuwo-Odofin Constituency 2.

Other fellow aspirants as; Mr Solomon Ojugbane had 04votes, while Arafat Olorunkemi had 02 and Wasiu Abiodun had 02vote.