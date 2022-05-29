By Ogalah Ibrahim

APC SENATORIAL PRIMARY ELECTION RESULT

Mandiya, Barkiya, loses senate ticket to Soja, Dandutse

APC SENATE TICKET WINNERS

Katsina Central Senatorial – Abdu Soja

Katsina South Senatorial – Muntari Dandutse

Katsina North Senatorial – Pending

PDP

Katsina Central Senatorial – Sirajo Aminu Makera

Katsina North Senatorial – Ahmed Baba Kaita

Katsina South Senatorial – Dr Shehu Garba Matazu

Meanwhile, PDP results for House of Rep not yet released.

APC House of Reps

List of eight Katsina APC incumbent lawmakers that failed to secure return ticket

1. Fatuhu Muhammadu (President Buhari’s nephew) representing Daura/Mai’Adua Constituency

2. Murtala Isa representing Faskari/Sabuwa/Dandume constituency defeated by the Deputy Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Dalhatu Tafoki.

3. Salisu Isansi representing Katsina central constituency defeated bySani Danlami.

Recall that Mr Danlami represented the constituency in 2015 but lost the position to Mr Isansi in 2019.

4. Hamza Dalhatu representing Batagarawa/Rimi/Charanci constituency was defeated by Usman Banye

5. Ashiru Mani representing Mani/Bindawa constituency defeated by Ahmed Yusuf

6. Ahmed Dayyabu representing Safana/Danmusa/Batsari constituency defeated by Abdulkadir Zakka.

7. Armayau Kado representing; Kurfi/Dustinma constituency defeated by Aminu Balele

8. Ahmed Usman Liman; Musawa/Matazu constituency was defeated by Abdullahi Aliyu

FOUR CURRENT APC HOUSE OF REP MEMBERS WHO SECURED RETURN TICKET

1. Abubakar Sada – Soli (Kaita/Jibia)

2. Aminu Tukur (Bakori/Danja)

3. Mansur Ali (Mashi/Dutsi),

4. Abubakar Yahaya (Kankia/Kusada/Ingawa)