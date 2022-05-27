Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

After twice failing to arm-twist the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC into extending its June 3 deadline for the conduct of political parties primary elections, the nation’s 18 registered political parties have now asked the to consider a one week extension.

The parties under the aegis of Inter Party Advisory Council IPAC had earlier asked for a 37-day extension an when it was not granted, they asked for a two-moth extension.

However, at a meeting with INEC on Friday, the parties requested the electoral umpire to allow them utilize the one week period of inactivity between the earlier June 3 deadline and June 10 when they are expected to begin uploading the names of their candidates unto the Commission’s Candidate Nomination Portal.

The INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu has however requested for a closed doors session with the parties after with INEC will meet as a commission and thereafter make its position known.