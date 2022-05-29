•Buhari’s nephew, Akeredolu associates, Umeh also lose



•Oshiomohole, Kalu, Shekarau, Gaya win

By Our Reporters

Intrigues, suspense and confusion characterized the ongoing primary elections of political parties across the country ahead of the 2023 general elections.



The two major political parties – the All Progressive Congress, APC and the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP-are worst hit as many aggrieved members resigned their membership and defected to other political parties to pursue their aspirations.



At least, 14 serving senators and 23 House of Representatives members may not be returning to the National Assembly. While some contested for governorship tickets and won, others lost their return bids to their rivals.



Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege; Aishstu Dahiru, APC Senator representing Adamawa Central, and Senator Sandy Onor, won governorship tickets of the APC and the PDP in Delta, Adamawa and Cross River states respectively.

Umeh loses

A former National Chairman of All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, Chief Victor Umeh, among other big names, was defeated at the nomination exercise for senatorial ticket.

Umeh lost the APGA ticket to the House of Representatives member for the Anaocha/ Dunukofia/Njikoka Federal Constituency, Dozie Nwankwo, who emerged as the winner of the Anambra Central Senatorial Zone by polling 162 votes against Umeh’s 151.



Governor Rotimi Akereodolu of Ondo State allies also lost their bids to fly the flag of the party for various elections.



A former member of the House of Representatives representing Akure South/Akure North Federal Constituency, Mr Derin Adesida, emerged as the winner of the primary having scored 68 votes to defeat the incumbent, Mayokun Alade-Lawson, said to be the governor’s anointed who scored 37 votes.



The same scenario played out at the Idanre/Ifedore federal constituency, as the Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Bamidele Oloyeloogun was defeated by the incumbent, Tajudeen Adefisoye who polled 70 votes against the speaker’s three.



Also, in Ondo West/East federal constituency, Hon. Abiola Makinde defeated three other aspirants with 96 votes including the governor’s anointed, Olumbe Akinkugbe, who got nine votes.

Kalu, Oshiohmole, Ortom, Shekarau, others win

Meanwhile, Senate Chief Whip, Orji Uzor Kalu and the former National Chairman of the APC, Adams Oshiomhole, have emerged as the consensus candidates of the party to contest for senatorial election next year.



The serving senators representing Kano South and North senatorial district, Kabiru Gaya and Barau Jibrin, have got the APC party flag bearer while the senator representing Kano Central, Ibrahim Shekarau, secured his ticket under the new but fast-growing the New Nigeria People’s Party, NNPP.



Governor Ganduje’s son, Engr. Umar Abdullahi Ganduje, also secured the APC party ticket for Dawakin Tofa, Rimingado, and Tofa federal constituency while the incumbent, Tijjani Ahmad Jobe, secured his ticket under NNPP.



The serving member representing Kano Municipal federal constituency, Sha’aban Ibrahim Sharada, lost his bid to secure the governorship ticket and thereby paving way for Ganduje’s former Commissioner of Special Duties, Muntari Ishaq Yakasai, to clinch the APC party ticket.



Meanwhile, at the time of filling in this report, results of thirteen other members of the House of Representatives were still been expected.



Governor Ortom, after keeping everyone in suspense also declared his intention to succeed his friend and one of the longest-serving federal lawmakers from this part of the country, Senator Orker Jev, representing Benue North-West Senatorial District. Senator Jev relinquished the senatorial position to his friend who was returned unopposed at the senatorial primary election.

Delta

Also not going back in 2023 is fifth-term Senator, James Manager representing Delta South senatorial district, who had his eyes on the governorship position, but lost the PDP gubernatorial ticket in Delta.



In Delta, only incumbent Senator Peter Nwaoboshi of All Progressives Congress, APC, is returning unopposed on his party platform.



Eight out of the nine House of Representatives seats in the state are occupied by the PDP with the APC holding the Ughelli North/Ughelli South/Udu federal constituency.



Of all the eight PDP seats, three of the incumbents: Hon Efe Afe, Sapele/Okpe/Uvwie federal constituency; Hon Ben Igbakpa, Ethiope federal constituency; and Hon Nicholas Ossai, Ndokwa/Ukwuani federal constituency were edged out by their rivals.



For the Isoko federal constituency, Hon Leo Ogor did not seek another term having held the seat for five consecutive terms.

Bayelsa

An incumbent senator from Bayelsa State and former state chairman of the PDP, Senator Moses Cleopas, lost his primaries to ex-Secretary to the State Government, SSG, and two-time Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Konbowei Friday Benson.



Incumbent House of Representatives member for Ogbia federal constituency, Hon Fred Obua, was dislodged by the chairman of Ogbia Local Government Area, Ebinyo Turner, in the PDP primaries.



Prof Steve Azaiki of PDP representing Yenagoa/Kolokuma/Opokuma federal constituency opted to serve a single term by not contesting the just concluded primary, which Hon Oboku Oforji, a member of the state House of Assembly from Yenagoa won.

Akwa-Ibom

However, the three senators, Christopher Ekpenyong, Ikot-Ekpene senatorial district; Akon Eyakenyi, Eket senatorial district; and Bassey Albert Akpan, Uyo senatorial district did not seek nomination for re-election due to zoning arrangements in their respective districts.



However, Hon. Emmanuel Ukpong Udoh and Hon Nsikak Ekong lost out in Ekpene and Ikoni/Ini federal constituencies’ seats.

Edo

As of yesterday in Edo State, House of Representatives member, Hon. Joe Edionwele representing Esan Central/Esan West/Igueben federal constituency lost his third-term return bid, while Sergius Ogun representing Esan North East/ Esan South-East did not seek another term as it was gathered that no third term is allowed in Edo Central.



In Edo North, the current member in the Senate, Francis Alimikhena, Friday night, resigned his membership in APC, paving way for Oshiomhole to clinch the ticket unopposed.

Cross River

Senators Gershom Bassey and George Sekibo crashed out in the governorship primaries of their party in Cross River and Rivers states respectively and also not returning.



In the House of Representatives, Hon Daniel Asuquo lost his third term ticket for Akampka/Biase federal constituency and Hon. Chris Agibe representing Boki/Ikom federal constituency was also defeated.

Rivers

In Rivers state, a serving senator, Bari Mpigi, effortlessly picked the PDP ticket for Rivers South-East senatorial district.



Deputy Governor, Dr. (Mrs.) Ipalibo Harry Banigo, got Rivers West senatorial district ticket, following the decision of the incumbent, Senator Betty Apiafi to drop from the primaries as Banigo was the nominee of Governor Nyesom Wike.

Senator George Sekibo representing Rivers East senatorial district did not contest for the ticket as he had his eyes on the governorship ticket which he lost.

Adamawa

Senator Aishstu Dahiru, APC Senator representing Adamawa Central won the governorship ticket of the party.



Hon Abdulrazaq Namdas of Ganye/ Jada / Mao Belwa / Toungo federal constituency lost his bid to contest for governor of Adamawa on the platform of the APC.



Komati Laori of the PDP won the re-election bid for Numan/ Lamurde/ Demsa federal constituency.



The APC in Adamawa State is yet to conduct its senatorial and House of Reps primaries at the time of this report.

Katsina

Eight incumbent House of Representatives members from Katsina State, including Fatuhu Muhammadu, a nephew to President Muhammadu Buhari, representing

Daura/Mai’Adua/Sandamu federal constituency failed in their bids to become the flag-bearer of the All Progressives Congress, APC, candidates in the 2023 election.



Muhammad is one of the sons of President Buhari’s elder sister. He was defeated by Aminu Jamo who polled 117 votes while Fatuhu got only 30 votes.



Similarly, Murtala Isa, currently representing Faskari/Sabuwa/Dandume constituency was defeated by the Deputy Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Dalhatu Tafoki.



In Katsina central constituency, the immediate former commissioner of sports and social development, Sani Danlami, also defeated the incumbent lawmaker, Salisu Isansi.



It’s the same story for Batagarawa/Rimi/Charanci federal constituency where Usman Banye polled 77 votes to beat the incumbent, Hamza Dalhatu, who secured 56 votes.



Also, in the Mani/Bindawa constituency where the incumbent, Ashiru Mani was defeated by Ahmed Yusuf who got 56 votes against 54 to stop Mr Mani from returning to the House of Representatives.



Similarly, the incumbent lawmaker representing Safana/Danmusa/Batsari constituency,

Ahmed Dayyabu lost the bid to clinch a return ticket after he was defeated by the immediate past Commissioner for Special Duties, Abdulkadir Zakka.



So also did Aminu Balele, a former Special Adviser on Sports Development and Chairman of Katsina United, who snatched the return ticket for the Kurfi/Dustin Ma constituency from the incumbent.



Abdullahi Aliyu defeated the incumbent lawmaker, Ahmed Usman Liman, who got all the 105 votes cast.

Sokoto

In Sokoto State, Senator Ibrahim Gobir contested and lost in the APC governorship primaries.



One House of Representatives member, Abdullahi Balàrabe Salame, contested and later withdrew from governorship primaries shortly after the commencement of the exercise.



The state governor, Aminu Tambuwal who stepped down for former vice president Atiku Abubakar during the PDP presidential convention last night, is also eying a senatorial seat.



He is likely to substitute his former commissioner, Aminu Bala Bodinga, who holds the senatorial ticket.

It’s in between in Abia

Aside from the senator for Abia Central zone, Theodore Orji, who kept his promise of not seeking a third term, the other two, Orji Uzor Kalu of the APC and Enyinnaya Abaribe, who recently joined the All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, had won their parties tickets for the Abia North and Abia South districts. Abaribe will face the Abia State Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, who won the PDP senatorial ticket at the main election.



In the eight House of Representatives seats of the state, only Hon. Ben Kalu(APC-Bende federal constituency); Hon. Nkeiruka Onyejeocha( APC- Isuikwuato/Umunneochi federal constituency) and Hon. Chimaobi Ebisike( PDP-Aba North/ Aba South federal constituency), won tickets to return to the National Assembly.



Those who lost out include; Hon.Solomon Adaelu(PDP-Obingwa/ Osisioma Ngwa/ Ugwunagbo federal constituency) and Hon. Uzoma Abonta( Ukwa East/ Ukwa West federal constituency).



Hon. Uko Nkole(PDP- Arochukwu / Ohafia federal constituency) ran for the Abia North senatorial seat where he lost to Senator Mao Ohuabunwa. Hon. Sam Onuigbo( APC-Ikwuano/ Umuahia North/ Umuahia South federal constituency), opted to move higher to the Senate to represent Abia Central), which the primary election is holding today(yesterday).



The representative of Isiala Ngwa North/ Isiala Ngwa South federal constituency, Hon. Darlington Nwokocha, also lost the PDP ticket to return to the House. At the time of going to press, Nwokocha is said to have secured the ticket of an opposition party to actualize his dream.

Lagos senator clinches Ogun West ticket

A Senator representing Lagos West, Solomon Adeola, was yesterday, declared the winner of the Ogun West senatorial primary election of the APC.



Adeola, who emerged as the senatorial candidate of the party for the 2023 general election, polled 294 votes to defeat the incumbent senator, Tolu Odebiyi, who scored no vote.

