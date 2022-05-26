Mazi Sam Ohuabunwa, PDP presidential aspirant, says whoever emerges as the party’s candidate may likely win the 2023 presidential election.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the PDP presidential primaries is scheduled for May 28 and 29.

Addressing newsmen in Lagos on Thursday, Ohuabunwa who said he had completed consultations across the 36 states of the federation, said he believed it was time for the PDP to produce the next president of Nigeria.

According to him, members of the party, especially delegates and committees incharge of the presidential primaries must show Nigerians that the PDP is ready to again lead the country.

He said that delegates to the presidential primaries must see their role as an onerous divine duty.

Ohuabunwa appealed to the PDP delegates to look to the future and think of their children and grand children in making the choice of who became the PDP presidential candidate.

“My appeal is for the delegates to choose the right candidate.A candidate with character and pedigree to achieve. I also urge the primaries committee to ensure that it is fair and just.”

He noted that though he could not guarantee that the delegates would come through for him based on their assurances, he knew that in their quiet time, they would come through for Nigeria.

“There is no certainty but we hope for the best,” Ohuabunwa said.

The PDP presidential aspirant said that his consultations accross the country, mostly by road, exposed him to the real challenges facing the country and its opportunities.

He said his mission remained to continue to improve on the standard of living of Nigerians.

According to him, Nigeria has great economic potentials which he intends to build on to change the narratives of fraud, rituals and corruption among other vices.

“Part of my mission if elected is devolution of powers, forge greater ties among Nigerians, and most importantly, cut down extravagance in governance among others.” (NAN)