By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

A presidential aspirant of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Tein Jack Rich says if he is given the mandate to lead the country as the president in 2023, he will change the Nigerian economy from a consumer to a producer -one driven by industrialization and youth employment programs.

The aspirant said 2023 is not about winning elections but about taking advantage of the economic instability that will arise from the ongoing war in Europe, a situation which Tein Jack Rich feels Nigeria, with a population of over two hundred million people should grab to arrest the challenges of unemployment and youth restiveness across the various subregions.

Tein Jack Rich made this assertion during a courtesy call on Prof Babagana Zulum at the government house in Maiduguri as part of his presidential campaign tour to the State.

“2023 is bringing a new challenge that will be driven by the global economic challenges that will be caused by the ongoing Russian/Ukrainian war.

“The population of Nigeria will boomerang beyond the 223 million people that has an average age of 19. This population is a threat to any nation that does not plan properly for the future of that youthful population.

The economy has to be technologically driven. Has to be an economy built on industrialization and a producing one instead of a purely consumer economy. The APC aspirant stated.

He said Nigeria needs to position herself to take over the continental and global markets that is being negatively affected by the war in Europe which is also threatening the American economy.

“Global economy is changing, inflation is on the increase, markets are crumbling and it is also threatening African economies which constitutes only three percent of the global economic GDP. Nigeria is the 19.8% of continental Africa member GDP.

It needs a producer president that will turn things around to the advantage of Nigerians and Africa. A leader that will develop the country using local contents based on available resources in the States and regions and that leader is none other than myself, Tein Jack Rich. He remarked

When elected as the president he said the central government will partner all state governments to develop their States independently using local resources at their disposal therefore, Borno delegates should not only consider giving him their votes but also ensuring massive votes for the APC to form a Central government.