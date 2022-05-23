As the Presidential Primaries of the PDP approach, our findings within the PDP shows that the delegates have concluded on choosing a younger, and more experienced candidate as the party’s flag bearer in order to stand a chance against the Ruling APC.

According to initial media reports, Dr. Bukola Saraki has made the most overtures to the PDP national delegates and is believed to have edged his opponents, the new stance on age, energy and experience is another addition to his candidacy. Dr. Saraki’s social media visibility has also greatly increased in the final dash to the primaries, showing he’s in touch with young people.

Other names being touted, should the PDP delegates decide to vote for a Southerner, is the ex Governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi, Peter Obi has also moved around the country to canvass delegates and he’s enjoying some support on social media.

Ultimately, Dr. Saraki is the most experienced candidate in the PDP line up, having both legislative and executive experience as the Governor of Kwara state, Chairman of the Governor’s forum and President of the Nigerian Senate. The delegates’ insistence on experience will be a major boost to his campaign.

PDP delegates will choose a Presidential candidate on the 29th of May, and the new electoral act has made the process even harder for aspirants that have to entice a smaller pool of delegates.