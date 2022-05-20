Ekiti State Governor and presidential aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Kayode Fayemi, has promised to bring to bear all the wealth of experience garnered while resolving internecine wars in Siera Leone, Liberia, Rwanda and Sri Lanka towards the resolution of insurgency and banditry in the country.

The governor was in Kaduna state Thursday to seek the support of delegates ahead of presidential primary of the APC.

A statement released Friday in Abuja by the spokesman of Dr. Kayode Fayemi Campain Organisation, Femi Ige, said the APC frontline presidential aspirant spoke in support of Senator Shuaib Lawal’s call that Nigeria should elect someone with education, capacity and experience who can resolve the nation’s security problem.

Senator Lawal, who is one of the party leaders in Fayemi’s entourage, had told delegates about the capacity and qualities the Ekiti state governor is made of.

While addressing the delegates, Fayemi said: “I’m one of the few Nigerians with real time experience in resolving wars. I consulted for Nigeria under President Olusegun Obasanjo, I was involved in the resolution of the wars in Sierra Leone, Liberia, Rwanda and bringing the Tamil Tigers of Sri Lanka to the negotiation table.

“Besides that real time experience in war resolution , I have a Doctorate Degree in War Studies. If I can bring peace to other lands, why not my own country. Nigeria is facing a war situation that we can’t afford to put a neophyte in power, the repercussion is too ghastly to contemplate.

“I will spare no effort to ensure that we win the fight that must be fought with tenacity against insecurity, banditry, unemployment, poverty, inequality, threats of national disintegration, and lawlessness.

“To this end, working with other key leaders of the party, a detailed blueprint that has been developed with corresponding timelines of implementation will be employed to guide the speedy and accelerated retooling of key institutions of state, including the armed forces, the police service and the civil service.”

Speaking further, the APC frontline presidential aspirant said in addition to the problem of insecurity “are adverse domestic pressures and external shocks on the economy that have affected our quest massively to dent unemployment and overcome some of its deleterious effects on the populace, especially our teeming population of young people.

‘’I am especially committed to the facilitation of wealth and employment creation by and for our people, the expansion of our national social security and skills acquisition policies to enhance human development, the wholesale revamp of our national educational system to ensure it is fit for purpose, and the intensive fostering of measures aimed at expanding inclusivity for those who are objectively maginalised in the polity.

“In this regard, we owe it to ourselves and our people to ensure that our women, the youth, and people living with disability who represent some of our greatest national assets are judiciously developed and deployed for the good of our country,” Fayemi stated.