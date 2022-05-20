.

Prominent leader of the Peoples Democratic Party [PDP] Olabode George has said leading presidential aspirant of the party, Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, has come of age to be president of Nigeria.

The Lagos state PDP strongman who stated this while receiving Governor Tambuwal at his private office in Ikoyi, went down memory lane to 2014, he urged Mr Tambuwal who was Speaker of the House of Representatives to run for Sokoto state governorship in place of the Presidency which Mr Tambuwal was considering then.

“Let me take you back a bit. In 2014, you came to me and said, oga, I want to run for presidency but I remember telling you “Kadan-Kadan”. That the time is not ripe yet and you should go for sokoto governorship instead which you did and obeyed me. but now, the time has come. Governor Tambuwal, now you are ready for presidency.”

Speaking further, Mr George added that Governor Tambuwal posses the right character, competence and temperament to handle a multi dynamic and complex Nigeria.

In Ondo, Governor Tambuwal was received by the immediate deputy governor of the state, Agbola Ajayi as well as well as the state PDP chairman, Fatai Adams.

“I appeal to your conscience to be fair to your party and the people of Nigeria. Do not compromise under any guise the trust given to you to go and nominate people that can win election for our party.

“If we want to win 2023, you have a task for supporting a ticket that is electable and a pan Nigerian ticket. Ondo will play a central role in our government,” he said.

The presidential hopeful said he is a pan Nigerian that would deliver the dividends of democracy that Nigerians had been yearning for.

Mr Tambuwal further urged the delegates to vote for an aspirant that could win the presidential election for the party.

The governor stated that he believes in devolution of powers to the state and local governments.

“Devolution should be done in view with revenue formula.

“Give more responsibility to the state and local government, and then give them more money. They are closer to the people and have experience. Let the centre be lighter,” he said.

Engaging the delegates in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital, Tambuwal said he would ensure that equity and transparency reign, if given the opportunity to get the PDP ticket and wins the presidential election.

He said that insecurity and other challenges would be addressed to ensure that lives and property of every Nigerian were secured.

The Sokoto State Governor said that his experience qualified him to lead the country to prosperity.

He implored the party delegates to give him their votes, promising not to let them down.

Commenting, Ogungbenro, who spoke on behalf of the state delegates, described Tambuwal as a competent leader, capable to lead the country.