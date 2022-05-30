By Bashir Bello

KANO — Worried by infringement of rights of Almajiri children, a Non Governmental Organization known as Prisoners Rehabilitation and Welfare Action, PRAWA says it is setting up a mini-legal clinics in Tsangaya schools across Kano to check cases of violation and infringement of their rights.

Head of PRAWA Kano Office, Bar. Katumi Oboirien disclosed this during a training for selected Almajiri school teachers on human rights and processes to report human right abuses of the Almajiri children.

Bar. Katumi said it will train the Almajiri children to become para-legals to report cases of violation of human rights back to the mini-legal clinics for quick and rapid response in order to protect the right of the almajiri children whom often times were look down upon and seen as lesser human being in the society.

According to her, “We want to set up a mini-legal clinics and we will train the Almajiri children (those who can read and write) to be para-legals to be taking information on cases of human rights abuses and report it to us. And so, a legal officer will follow-up, investigate and forward to the relevant or appropriate authorities.

“If it is the one that involves mediation, we will mediate and resolve the issue. And if it is that which is violation and requires going to the police, we will take it to them and ensure that they follow-up the processes to the court and ensuring that their rights are been protected.

“We don’t want to see issues where they are been victimized because they are Almajiri children and are seen as lesser human beings who don’t have anybody to stand for them.

“So for us in PRAWA, we are trying to ensure that their rights are enforced when breached.

“Aside this, we have also introduced an Almajiri empowerment series project (skill acquisition) for the Almajiri children because we found out that it is when they go out to get food and small pocket money that they run into trouble. So the aim of the skill acquisition is to give them a means of livelihood.

“We started with 40 Almajiri children who were been trained on shoe making. Eight of them successfully complete the project and produce 40 pairs of shoes.

“This is trying to give them a kind of social protection and a means of livelihood so that after the Tsangaya schools they have something to fall back on to keep them going,” Bar. Katumi said.

Earlier, an Almajiri school teacher, Yahaya Umar Adam said the training have exposed them to various processes and relevant authorities to report and follow-up cases of human rights of the Almajiri children.

Adam also said they were taught to be cautious in intake of the Almajiri children without consent of their parents as some hide under acquiring quranic education to tarnish the image of the Tsangaya schools as well as the sanitation and hygiene of the children.