By Ike Uchechukwu

There was wild jubilation on Monday in Calabar, as power returned after 38 days of total darkness.

Recall that Calabar and its environs had been without power since April 8 but before then major parts of the metropolis had been in darkness for 54 days.

The April 8 total blackout was on the heels of the vandalisation of a tower at Itu that supplies power from Ikot Ekpene Power Plant to the Adiabo Plant in Calabar.

As at the time of filing this report, power was yet to be restored in some parts of the city, officials of the Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company have promised total restoration before the end of Monday.

Speaking, the Regional Manager of PHEDC, Mr Collins Igwe, said the restoration of power in Calabar and its environs was gradual.

Igwe said: “Before the end of the day, there is no area in Calabar that will not have power. The challenge was that when supply was restored, some areas tripped off due to vandalism and rainstorm we have had in the last few weeks.

“So our patrol team is going round the city and restoring the areas with issues one by one, ” he said.