By Juliet Ebirim

Music enthusiasts, critics, writers and lovers of sound from across the social spectrum recently gathered in Ikoyi, Lagos, for a one-of-a-kind blind listening of the hugely anticipated afro-soul project, Post-19.

The event brought pre-release activities for the album one step closer to the 20th May 2022 release date.

The festive evening of fine music, canapes and the finest cocktails, was a rapturous success as Motolani Alake, music editor at Pulse NG, and Tinya Alonge, Brand Ambassador at Diageo, guided guests through the 7-track cinematic album, each supported by beautiful music videos.

Feedback was swift and stellar. Guests universally extolled the creativity, craftsmanship and the pleasure of each of the seven songs and the accompanying music videos. They also commended the unique blind listening format and the daring of an artiste that would seek the unbiased opinions of music heads.

With reviews in, the album, will be released on Friday 20th May, 2020. Post-19 is a cinematic electro-soul project that fuses the finest elements of afro-soul with the purest elements of East Asian sounds. Tracking the artistes hyperbolic emotional encounter with lockdown and its offerings, Post-19 meanders through the innocence and transition of time, life and love.