Wike

By Egufe Yafugborhi

PORT HARCOURT – GOVERNOR Nyesom Wike, has expressed grief over Saturday dawn tragic stampede at the Polo Club, Port Harcourt, Rivers state.

Rivers Police Command confirmed 31 persons dead, many others injured, when when teeming residents broke through the gates of the Polo Club in desperation to take vantage positions to benefit free foodstuff and sundry items meant to be distributed by The King’s Assembly Church in Port Harcourt.

Wike, in condolence a message also ordered a probe into the incident.

The Governor stated, “On behalf of the Government and people of Rivers State, I pray for God to grant the bereaved families the fortitude to bear the loss of their loved ones.

“I also pray for the souls of all the faithful departed rest in perfect peace. And to the injured, I wish them a speedy recovery.”

“The governor said the Rivers State government will constitute a probe panel to investigate the incident and details on what transpired.”