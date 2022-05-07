“Not only is the Kano Durbar festival a fantastic spectacle from a city of firsts,

but it is also a symbol of Nigeria’s diverse and beautiful cultures.”



Those were the words of the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN on Tuesday evening at the Royal Durbar organised by the Kano Emirate Council to commemorate the 2022 Eid-el-Fitr celebrations.



The festival which held from the 2nd to the 5th of May 2022 is the largest procession of colourful horses in the world. It dates back to the 14th century in Kano, the largest city in Northern Nigeria. It is a four-day show of opulence, horsemanship and street parades.

The very colourful event held at the palace of the Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero and the Vice President was received at the airport by the Kano State Governor, Umar Ganduje, among many other state government officials.



Prof. Osinbajo who was a special guest, commended the organisers and participants and also prayed for the prosperity of the city and its inhabitants.

The Vice President was accompanied on the visit by Senator Kabiru Gaya, House of Representatives Member Hafiz Kawu, Special Adviser on Infrastructure, Ahmad Zakari, and Alwan Hassan among others.

Vanguard News Nigeria