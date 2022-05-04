By Olasunkanmi Akoni

In preparation for the 2023 general polls, the All Progressives Congress, APC, Professional Council has called on the ruling party, All Progressives Congress, APC, delegates to ensure the primary election processes are free, fair devoid of rancour.

Director General of the council, Oluseyi Bamigbade, who made the appeal while speaking with journalists in Lagos, said “the delegates are expected to ensure the exercises are carried out in accordance with the APC constitution to avoid rancour between members.”

The professional council boss also commended the National Chairman of the party, Senator, Abdullahi Adamu for a well planned primary elections, saying he has confidence in Adamu leadership to deliver a hitch-free primaries across the federation.

He urged Nigerians to ensure they get their Permanent Voters Card, PVC, ready for the 2023 general polls.

Bamigbade also called on Nigerians not to take ownership of PVC’s for granted and to ensure they were not undermining full participation in politics, saying their future lies in their hands.

“The power of Nigerians to get their dream country is in their hands. They should get their PVC’s ready. Their future is now,” he stated.

Bamigbade, also congratulated Muslim faithful for having the special grace of almighty Allah to partake in the just concluded Ramadan, commending them for seizing the period to seek the face of Allah in the efforts to make the country a better place to live.