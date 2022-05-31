By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

A journalist with The Nation newspaper, Toba Adedeji, has been shot while covering a protest in Osogbo, Osun state capital.

The protesters, mostly youths, gathered under Olaiya flyover, protesting alleged killing of their colleague by policemen after burying the body on Ilesa.

While covering the protest under the bridge, a team of police arrived the scene and started firing tear gas, while some were shooting live bullets at the protesters

In the process, Toba was shot on the thigh, while another person, a student, was also hit.

Toba is currently being treated at the Osun State University Teaching Hospital, Osogbo.

Details later.

