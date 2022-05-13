…launches manhunt for another suspect still at large.

By Kingsley Omonobi

The FCT Police Command has arrested 3 suspects in connection to the criminal conspiracy and the gruesome murder of Terungwa Stephenie a 26 year-old Youth Corps and resident of City Homes Estate Lokogoma.

Recall that the family of the fair-complexioned lady/Youth Corper was declared missing on April 14 in Abuja, was later found dead, with her body mutilated.

The NYSC had in a statement released on their social media handles, stated that Stephanie Terungwa Edward Achado’s body was found with some of her body parts removed by the killers.

According to the Police in a statement signed by DSP Josephine Adeh, FCT Police Public Relations Officer, “The arrest of the suspected murderers’ was made following the deployment of Tactical and Intelligence assets at the Command’s disposal, attached to the Homicide department of the State Criminal Investigations Department (SCID).

“The suspected trio namely; Jenifer Tsembe a 26 years old female, Monday Simon (aka Black) a 36 years old male, and Solomon Abu a male of about 35 years of age, all residents of Oguta Lake Street, Maitama area of the FCT voluntarily stated their involvement in the perpetration of the dastardly act.

“Investigation is ongoing to unravel other groundbreaking facts, while effort has been doubled to apprehend the fleeing suspect(s).

“The suspects will be charged to court upon the conclusion of the investigation.

“The Commissioner of Police FCT Command CP Babaji Sunday while applauding the gallantry and result yielding effort of the investigating team, enjoined the good people of the Territory not to relent in cooperating with the Police, especially as regards the rendition of prompt and actionable intelligence.

“He further stated that the Police will not rest on its oars until unscrupulous elements are fished out of their hideouts and flushed out of the FCT as a whole.

“To adequately complement the crime-fighting effort of the Command, the good people of the FCT are therefore urged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious or abnormal occurrence to the Police.

“There are reports through the following emergency lines: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653, and 08028940883, While the Public Complaint Bureau (PCB) desk, could be reached on: 0902 222 2352”.

The NYSC statement on the missing Corps member signed by Mr. Eddy Megwa, NYSC Director of Press and Public Relations, had said:

“RE: MISSING PERSON”

“The attention of NYSC Management has been drawn to the pictures making the rounds in the social media of a missing Corps Member deployed to the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

“The corpse was found wearing the NYSC khaki trousers with the face defaced beyond recognition. On account of this, Management reported the discovery to relevant security agencies to help identify the body.

“It was later confirmed that the remains were that of a missing Corps Member, Stephanie Se-Ember Terungwa, with State Code Number FC/21B/5807.

“Investigations are however, currently ongoing to unravel the identity of the perpetrators of the dastardly act in order to bring them to justice.

“May her soul rest in peace.”