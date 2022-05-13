The Police command in Plateau says it has arrested two suspects over alleged trafficking of firearms from Plateau to the eastern part of the country through Nasarawa State.

The Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said this during news briefing on Friday, in Abuja.

Adejobi said the suspects were arrested, following credible intelligence gathered by operatives of the Intelligence Response Team (IRT) on the trafficking of Plateau, through Nasarawa to the East.

According to him, upon receipt of the intelligences, operatives of the IRT swung into action that led to the apprehension of the suspects in April.

He said the suspects were apprehended with two AK47 riffles and 51 rounds of live ammunitions, concealed in a bag of beans.

Adejobi said the firearms, concealed in a bag of beans to beat security checkpoints were meant for onward delivery to Nasarawa, where the receiver was waiting to deliver to the East.

The Police spokesman said investigation had revealed that the suspects were to transport the firearms to Anambra for some criminal elements in the area.

He added that the police had also arrested six suspects in Niger over criminal conspiracy, armed robbery, kidnapping, unlawful possession of prohibited firearms and hijacking of truck, lifting petroleum product.

He said the suspects were arrested by operatives of the IRT following a tip-off that one DAF Truck conveying 45,000 litres of PMS was hijacked at Saminaka in Niger at gun point by six gunmen.

He said the driver of the truck and his conductor were kidnapped by the assailants in the incident that happened in March.

He said the driver of the truck and his conductor were kidnapped by the assailants in the incident that happened in March.

According to him, following the receipt of the information, IRT operatives swung into action and intercepted the hoodlums at Lambata Area of Niger.

He said investigations revealed that the suspects had discharged the products at unknown location, adding that the empty truck was recovered with six suspects arrested.

Adejobi said the suspects had confessed to the crime during investigation and led police operatives to the location where the product was discharged.

He said the product was also recovered with the aid of Petroleum Tankers Drivers Association, Suleja Depot.

The police spokesman said further investigation also revealed that the suspects were among a 10-man gang that carried out an attack on a vigilante group in Lambata where two pump action riffles were carted way.

He said efforts were being intensified by the police to arrest other fleeing members of the gang, to showcase the achievements of operatives of the Nigeria Police Force.

Adejobi said the suspects were among the 19 suspects arrested over offences of kidnapping, armed robbery, culpable homicide, rape, unlawful possession of prohibited firearms, gunrunning, car theft and impersonation.

He said a total of 52 firearms, consisting of one rocket propelled grenade launcher, one General Purpose Machine Gun (GPMG) and 36 AK47 riffles.

The police spokesman said others are two English short guns, five locally made short guns, five locally made automatic pistols and four pump action guns.

Adejobi said five tear gas canisters and a total of 2,045 live ammunition of different caliber were also recovered from the suspects.