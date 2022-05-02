.

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Shiites of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) have alleged that the police shot and killed their member and arrested 78 others in Zaria and Kaduna during their annual international Quds day commemoration.

They said the International Quds Day Rally/Procession was always observed worldwide on the last Friday of the Holy Month of Ramadan, and always conducted in solidarity and support of the oppressed Palestinian people.

Speaking at a press conference in Kaduna, Engr. Yunusa. Lawal Musa, a member of IMN, said “the Rally/Procession took place in virtually all countries of the world including the United States of America, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Australia, Canada, Ghana, Niger Republic, and in Nigeria in several other states, without any intimidation or attack except only in Kaduna State (Kaduna and Zaria).

Here in Nigeria, the International Quds Day is being observed for over 37 years running.

“It is a well known annual event but Alas! On this fateful day Friday, 29″ April 2022, the procession in Kaduna was brutally attacked with live ammunition Gunshots and massive teargas, resulting in the cold-blood murder of one Mustafa Abubakar Wagini (28 years old) and seriously injuring 9 others. Eight people were arrested on their way back home and are now in detention with the police”.

He also disclosed that 70 of their members were also arrested in Zaria during the peaceful procession.

“We view the police action in only Kaduna State as barbaric and uncivilized at this critical moment of insecurity and dissensions. The Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (As amended) guarantees freedom of religion as enshrined under Section 38(1) and Section 40.

IMN recalled how 34 of its members including 3 undergraduate sons of Sheikh Ibraheem El-Zazzaky and a Christian faithful were massacred on a similar day in 2014.

“Army and Police brutality/ attack under the Buhari Regime have been going on during our religious activities; why all these indiscriminate attacks?! We hereby condemn this act of extrajudicial killings perpetrated by the Government”.

IMN, therefore, called on all people of conscience to prevail on the Government to stop these attacks and also for the Government to unconditionally release the passport of their Leader, Sheikh Ibraheem Ya’qoub El-Zakzaky and his wife Malama Zeenatudeen Ibrahim.

“Moreover, we are calling on fellow Nigerians to demand security, justice, equality and freedom. Arise from the slumber and take your fate into your own hands! Oh, God! Guide us to the straight path leading to perfection. Peace and Blessings be upon those that follow peace and justice,” he said.

Vanguard News Nigeria