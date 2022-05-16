…. Recover vehicle with no reg number

By Vincent Ujumadu

THE Anambra State Police command has killed two gunmen allegedly enforcing Monday sit-at-home order despite its cancellation by the leadership of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Mr.Tochukwu Ikenga, in a statement in Awka, said the incident happened along Umunze road in Orumba South local government area of the state.

The statement read ;”The Anambra State Command operatives on crime prevention patrol, in the early hours of today 16/5/2022 (Monday) along Umunze, road, Orumba South LGA, engaged armed- bearing gunmen allegedly enforcing sit – at – home in Anambra State.

“The operatives neutralized two of the miscreants and recovered a white Toyota Hiace bus with no registration number.

“Further details showed that these miscreants were obstructing the movement of innocent road users going about their businesses.

“The hoodlums forcefully collected their motorbikes and tricycles, chased away the passengers and then set the motorcycles and tricycles ablaze”.

The PPRO said the Command had intensified patrol within the state, adding that the situation was being monitored