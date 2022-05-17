Police declare Prime Suspect wanted for murder of Deborah

By Musa Na Anna

The Sokoto state Police Command has declared the suspects in murder of Deborah Samuel wanted for culpable homicide.

The Prime suspects who claimed the murder of Deborah Samuel on a viral video according to the Police was on the run to evade arrest.

In a statement made available to journalists in Sokoto by the Command public relations officer, ASP Sanusi Abubakar, those arrested while dispersing the mob at the scene of the crime have been charged to court and remanded in Prison custody.

The statement further read that Sokoto State Command under the leadership of the state Commissioner of Police, Kamaldeen kola Okunlola, has declared the suspects spotted on the viral video wanted.

The Command however used the medium to reiterate its commitment towards apprehending the suspect.

The police in the state have already deployed all its intelligence and other mechanism on the watch for the suspects to be apprehended.

The police called members of the public to cooperate and report mere identification of the suspect to the command or any security Agencies in their domain.

The command could however be reached through its emergency number 07068848035

Vanguard News Nigeria