By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja.

The FCT Police Command has debunked a viral video making the rounds in the social media alleging that a riot is ongoing and suspected miscreants are attacking motorists and innocent citizens at the Lugbe district of the city declaring the video is not from Abuja.

In the video, some Hausa youths are seen throwing stones on motor vehicles and others seen with sticks hitting at the windscreen of vehicles resulting in the vehicle owners making frantic U-turns.

However, a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Josephine Adeh said the Commissioner of Police, FCT, CP Babaji Sunday has personally led a patrol team to the area where the viral video claimed the attacks were taking place and found nothing of such.

It reads, “The attention of the Commissioner of Police, FCT Police Command, CP Babaji Sunday, has been drawn to a video making the rounds on social media platforms about an incident which is being credited to have happened in Lugbe, FCT Abuja.

“The CP wishes to state categorically that there is no such incident in Lugbe as he is currently on patrol with operatives around the Lugbe-Airport Road axis.

“The CP urges all well-meaning members of the Abuja Community to go about their lawful duties as the police is on its toes to ensure the safety of their lives and property.”