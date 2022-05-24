The Police in Ondo State on Tuesday confirmed the release of a cleric, Venerable Olu Obanla and his son, who were kidnapped along the Ifon-Okeluse Road in Ose Local Government Area of Ondo State on Saturday.

SP Funmilayo Odunlami, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for the Command in Ondo State, confirmed the release of the cleric and his son to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

He said that they were released on Monday around 12.30 p.m. somewhere in Edo.

“As I am speaking with you, I am in Abuja. But I can confirm to you that the victims had been released yesterday (Monday) around 12.30 p.m. somewhere in Edo , and they have been reunited with their family.

“But I cannot confirm to you if the family paid any ransom or not before they were released,” she said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Obanla and his son were travelling along the road on Saturday when the hoodlums accosted and dragged them to an unknown destination inside the bush.

Meanwhile, the bandits had earlier demanded a N10 million ransom for the release of the victims, but the family were unable to raise the amount.

They could only raise N1million which was rejected by the abductors.

