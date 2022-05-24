Minna—One Lawal Abubakar, 16, of Kasuwan-Gwari in Minna, suspected of attempting to exhume a body in Chanchaga cemetery has been arrested by police operatives in Niger State.

The spokesperson of the police in the state, DSP Wasiu Abiodun, yesterday, in Minna, said: “At about 10.20 a.m. on Saturday, the police operatives attached to Chanchaga Division arrested one Lawali Abubakar of Kasuwan-Gwari, Minna.

“The suspect was arrested at Chanchaga cemetery when he allegedly attempted to exhume a body from a grave.”

Abiodun said during interrogation, that the suspect confessed to have conspired with one Hamisu of the same address, currently at large, to get body parts and clothes from a body in the cemetery.

He said the case was still under investigation and that efforts to apprehend Hamisu were ongoing.