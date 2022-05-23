The police command in Niger says it has arrested one Lawal Abubakar, 16, of Kasuwan-Gwari in Minna, suspected of attempting to exhume a body in Chanchaga cemetery.



The spokesperson of the police in the state, DSP Wasiu Abiodun, announced this on Monday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna.



“At about 10.20 a.m. on Saturday, the police operatives attached to Chanchaga Division arrested one Lawali Abubakar, male, of Kasuwan-Gwari, Minna.



“The suspect was arrested at Chanchaga cemetery when he allegedly attempted to exhume a body from a grave,” he said.

Abiodun said that during interrogation, the suspect, confessed to have conspired with one Hamisu of same address, currently at large, to get body parts and clothes from a body in the cemetery.



He said that the case was still under investigation.

Abiodun said that efforts to apprehend Hamisu was ongoing.



Abiodun said that the suspect would be prosecuted accordingly after investigation.

