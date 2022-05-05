.

By Bose Adelaja

A lady identified as Omotomi Akinsanya has reportedly sustained injuries on her leg after she was hit by a hit and run Lebanese who allegedly drove against traffic in the Victoria Island area of Lagos.

The incident which was confirmed on the Twitter handle of SP Benjamin Hundeyin, Spokesperson, Lagos State Police Command, reportedly occurred on Wednesday, at about 0745hrs.

The middle-aged Lebanese name, John Greg ‘m’, as gathered, allegedly drove a Toyota 4Runner recklessly and against traffic on Sanusi Fafunwa Road thereby hitting one Omotomi which resulted in serious injuries to her leg.

He was said to have sped off on noticing the act but was chased and apprehended by sympathisers.

The suspect was later handed over to the Police.

The Police Spokesperson said in his tweet, “Suspect in our custody. Vehicle impounded and in our station. Victim undergoing treatment at LASUTH. The victim’s family was duly informed. Embassy of Lebanon duly informed. Investigation ongoing,”

A Twitter user said the impact of the incident was so much that the number plate of the vehicle fell off.

The incident has generated reactions among some Twitter users who have been condemning it.

@wpapi said, “I just wonder what would make a white guy drive on a one way street on top speed in VI. He must think that he can get away with anything he does in Nigeria, or he can bribe anyone. This happened this morning.

“brought back and handed over to the police. Omotola is in critical condition at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital. We seek justice for Omotola and this white man should not be released.

I witnessed this brother, the car almost hit myself and my friend, I am still in great shock, I have been praying for this lady, it is so good and comforting to know that she is alive…..Those Lebanese must face the wrath of the law”

Vanguard News Nigeria