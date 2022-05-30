By Chukwuma Ajakah

From the title of her collection of poems, Colour Me with Words of My Ancestors, through the enchanting lines of each poem, Nigerian-born writer, Oluwatosin Omotoso evokes the therapeutic effects of a well written poetry.

Colour Me with Words of My Ancestors is set against the backdrop of Africa’s rich traditional heritage which the poet navigates to reveal the inherent societal beliefs, value system and worldview that influence her socio-cultural ideation.

Published in 2020, the 28-page anthology features the following poems: Tongue Speaks

Languages, Trials of Africa, Streams Have No End, Evil, Spit in the Eye, Hungry gods, Father’s Desire, I Hate Myself, The First House, Straight Out of the Shores, Spirits are not Real: Not In This World, No, Prayers, Blood, Sweat and Glory, Contest, Tiny Feet in the Mud, I’m Not Afraid of the Dark, Father, I Wish and Omalicha Nwa (Beautiful Girl).

In the poem, Tongue Speaks Languages, a poet persona in a linguistic dilemma reminisces on his pitiable plight as one who has lost touch with his culture. In the first stanza which consists of about seven lines, the persona bemoans his inability to speak the native language thus: “Before I came into this world, My/ tongue was tied by the Forces behind my birth./From crawling like a/cripple To hopping like a/hyperactive Kangaroo, my tongue /remained Tied by the forces behind/ my birth.” Having been separated from his roots for too long, the persona struggles to express his thoughts in Yoruba, but manages to do so in English. As one alienated from his culture, he broods over his predicament, saying: “My English is perfect./My pidgin, not so perfect. My Yoruba feels like/ Hot coal pressed upon my/tongue – My Ekaro sounds like/acre-ore./And my baoni sounds/ like bow O’Neil…//… The only/ language I understand is not From/ my fatherland…”

Oluwatosin explores multifarious thematic concerns in the select poems. The most predominant theme is cultural alienation which echoes in virtually all the poems. Other themes include cultural conflict, effects of civilization, negligence, escapism, love for one’s homeland, gender disparity, culture and tradition which resonate in the following poems: Father’s Desire, I Hate Myself, Tongue Speaks Languages, Trials of Africa, Straight Out of the Shores, and Spit in the Eye. The theme of gender disparity is embedded in the poems I Hate Myself and Father’s Desire which depict a society, celebrating boys as being more valuable than girls whom it perceives as temporary members of the family as revealed in the following lines: “The rain comes and goes,/So does every woman, their guardian’s home./…Like a couple expecting a son./ Four daughters in the house,/Mother’s things have been packed out./ Father’s parents want a boy,/But father’s plans for mother have been foiled./Girls do not carry on the family name…”

The poem, I’m Not Afraid of The Dark depicts the theme of Fear of the Unknown. Its message is ensconced in eight lines, sequenced into three short stanzas: “I am afraid/ Of many things/ The dark is one of them/I never sleep without the lanterns/ I stay close to mum My sister laughs/ I ignore her fretless giggles Sometimes/ I lie to friends/ “I am not afraid of the dark.”

The poet employs diverse poetic and stylistic devices in the portrayal of her intended message. One of such techniques is the infusion of indigenous lexical items and ideas into English expressions. Such features abound in poems like Omalicha Nwa (Beautiful Girl), The First House, Spirits are not Real, Prayers, Trials of Africa, Contest, Spit in the Eye, Streams Have No End, Hungry gods, Tiny Feet in the Mud and Straight Out of the Shores. The anthology is also spiced with a blend of elements of African folklore borrowed from oral poetry and a patterned rhyming scheme reminiscent of 18th Century romantic poetry.

Colour Me with Words of My Ancestors features divergent genres of poetry- traditional, lyrical, pastoral, didactic, blank verse, dramatic and protest poems. The poems, I Hate Myself and Father’s Desire, typify protest poetry.

Through the two poems, the poet decries the fate of the girl-child in male dominated societies as mirrored in this excerpt: “Carrying a pot on my head /Reminds me that I am a lady/I hate myself/ I must carry it with both hands/ I have no free hand/ I need a free hand to slap Chibuzor/ Who always makes advances Touches regions, I love to keep private/ I hate myself/I wish I didn’t have to go to the stream today.”

Although it is laced with metaphorical and vernacular expressions, the language of Omotoso’s Colour Me with Words of My Ancestors is relatively simple. Besides, the poet ingeniously cushions difficult words with succinct explanatory notes as exemplified in Omalicha (Beautiful Girl): “Can I call you, my love? Omalicha nwa (beautiful girl)/ The darling that gives glitter to the stars The Angel/ envied by the bright sun/ Can I call you, my love? Omalicha nwa (beautiful girl)/ Chidimma, ahurum gi na anya (I love you)/ From the first time, m furu gi anya (my eyes met you)/ Ndi oyibo na kpo ya (white men call it) Love at first sight…”

As instantiated in Hungry gods, a rhythmic flow is achieved through the deployment of poetic devices such as repetition and a regular rhyming scheme, revolving around paired lines: “The gods will bless you If/you bring chicken//A headless chicken/Let its laps be succulent//The gods will bless you/If a ram is brought as well//Let its horns be large/Larger than the keg of palm wine you bring along//The gods will bless/you If you tell no one//Say nothing/ Hide in the secret and give//The gods are silent/Because they are/hungry.”

In some of the poems, Omotoso simply tells a story about her traditional heritage, using the formulaic approach. This is a prime feature of the poem, Evil, which consists of the following lines: “Mama always told us/Never leave the house after 6pm I asked why//She says/Darkness harbours evil Evil,/ A sight I won’t find pretty//Pretty/That’s what she calls me//Never leave the house after 6pm//I did today/And the darkness held me back I lost my way home.//I stayed with Evil,/… I found pretty,/Pretty that’s what he calls me.”