By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos – Lack of funds, inadequate manpower, and inappropriate technology among others have been identified as factors inhibiting the implementation of the administration of criminal justice law in Plateau State.

These were disclosed when the Nigerian Bar Association in collaboration with the MacArthur Foundation held a day-long seminar in Jos to examine the successes and challenges in the implementation of the administration of the criminal justice law in Plateau State.

The stakeholders including the Plateau State Ministry of Justice, the State Judiciary, the Nigeria Police Force, the Nigerian Correctional Service, the State NBA, and others noted that although there are obvious challenges the law has not only paved the way for the speedy dispensation of justice but also ensured justice and fairness to those who deserve them, even as they review the processes to ensure enhanced service delivery.

In his remark, the State Chairman of NBA, Barr. Yakubu Bawa said everybody is working but lack of funds is hampering their work, stressing that technology should be deployed in all activities of the courts as obtained in other countries.

According to Bawa, “It is critical that the three arms of government come together, build a synergy for us to have an effective implementation of the administration of the criminal justice system in Plateau State but funding and the independence of the judiciary are lacking.

“We are here to examine our successes and challenges so far and one of the things I must say is we have a very vibrant justice sector reform in Plateau but our challenge is funding for instance, up to this moment, our judges still write using the long hand, we should deploy technology in the judiciary but the money is not there.

“One of the things the law provides is that when an accused person is in the Police Station, the statement collected must be recorded electronically, we don’t have these devices and facilities so what do we do? We must have a central registry and we should have people working there.

“Sometimes we have magistrates visit our police stations to see if the people are detained unlawfully and at that time you can even grant bail but where are the resources? We are talking about a judge in the courts, not even in Jos metropolis, dealing with about 145 cases, how can he work effectively?

“We need to have more judges, we need to have people that will assist them to do the job because the essence of this law is to ensure an effective, efficient criminal justice system but when you don’t have funding these things are not feasible.”

Bawa further stressed, “An issue like the independence of the judiciary is just on paper but in reality, there is no independence yet. Governors keep saying they have granted autonomy to the judiciary but it is not there. We need to ensure that the judiciary is independent.

“All arms of government should have their independence because right now, the Judiciary is subservient to the Executive when it comes to funding and it cannot do its part so we are calling on the Executive to release it all and ensure the right things are done.”

The State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Chrysanthus Ahmadu through the Deputy Director, Civil Ligations said the law has helped in enhancing their jobs which were hitherto limited by diverse challenges.

Discussants at the event which include Justice Gedeliah Fumyon, Jacob Longden, and Inspector Muleng’a Abu gave their thoughts on the topics of discussion which included the successes and challenges of the implementation of the Plateau State administration of criminal justice law: the role of the judiciary; the role of the Plateau State Ministry of Justice and the role of the Nigeria Police Force respectively.