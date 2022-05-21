By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos – Senator representing Plateau South, Professor Nora Dadu’ut has denied the rumour that she is seeking reelection to return to the red chamber in 2023 saying she is grateful for the period she has served and wants to leave the stage for another to also contribute to building Plateau South.

Dadu’ut equally denied any rift with the State Governor, Simon Lalong who is seeking to take over from her, stating that she has enjoyed tremendous support from the Governor.

The Senator who briefed journalists at her residence in Jos stressed that her life is not under threat in any way hence she asked those sponsoring such rumour to desist.

According to her, “The essence of this press conference is mainly to shed light on the incident that took place after the commissioning of the Information Communication Technology Centre Namu in my Senatorial District. It was an unfortunate incident that turned the beauty and joy of the commissioning of the Information Communication Technology Centre into a sad end.

“I wish to once again express my deep regret to the entire Nigerian Union of Journalists, Plateau State Council over the unfortunate incident that occurred which led to the loss of your bus. While I thank God for all the Traditional Rulers, stakeholders, and all that were present and held up in the mob attack, I equally thank Him for sparing us all from physical harm and I pray that He heals us all from the emotional trauma we experienced.

ALSO READ:

“For your burnt NUJ bus, I would reach out to the Executive of the council through my media consultant soon.

I want to use this opportunity to clear the air on some ongoing rumors and unverified reports carried by some online and electronic media alleging that I am seeking re-election and have been denied the opportunity by some major political actors in the state and that I was attacked and threatened to back down from the race of the Senatorial seat.

“I Senator Nora Dadu’ut want to emphatically stress that I have never contemplated seeking re-election at any point in time, nor endeavored to procure a nomination/Interest form for the Plateau South Senatorial District race. Secondly, I have never informed anyone that my life was threatened because of the Senatorial seat I currently occupy.

What happened in Namu District of Quaanpan Local Government Council on the 28th of April 2022 was an act of criminality by hoodlums, dissident enemies of progress, and detractors protesting the arrest of some suspected criminals, and unfortunately, my entourage including that of the members of the NUJ who went to cover my event got caught up in it.

“I want to use this medium to say that no rift whatsoever exists between me and the State Governor, His Excellency, Simon Lalong. Governor Simon Lalong has been very supportive and I do appreciate all his support thus far.

Any rumour that I have been threatened by Governor Lalong is baseless, false, and mere blackmail which should be disregarded.”