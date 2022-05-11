BY Victoria Ojeme

The indigenes of Plateau living in the United States of America (U.S.A.), on Wednesday, called on the citizens of the state to unite together towards a peaceful society.

The group, under the auspices of the Plateau State Association USA, Inc. (PSA-USA, Inc), gave the charge when its newly elected president, Dr Barth Shepkong, delivered a speech during the swearing-in ceremony abroad.

The statement, signed by the public relations officer of the body, Mrs Francisca Keyen, was made available to newsmen in Abuja.

“We call on Plateau citizens

both at home and abroad to unite behind a peaceful and prosperous Plateau,” Shepkong said.

He said the association is a non-political, non-religious association organised exclusively

for charitable, scientific, and educational purposes.

He also said it was established specifically to engage in education, health, social and economic development activities for the poor,

disabled and underprivileged in Plateau and the U.S.A.

“On behalf of the executive committee, we are truly humbled by this vote of confidence, and

we promise to take the organisation to greater heights,” the president said.

Other newly elected officials of PSA-USA, Inc are Lady Gertrude Longwan, Vice-President and Mr Nanjul Wuyep, Esq. as General Secretary.

They also include Mr Nenshang Ngo, Social Secretary; Mrs. Asabe L Spencer-Mhya, CPA, as Treasurer and Mrs